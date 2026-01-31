Bill Gates spokesperson blasts ‘absurd’ claims in Epstein files
- Jeffrey Epstein claimed in a 2013 email to himself that Bill Gates engaged in extramarital sex and that Epstein facilitated "illicit trysts" for the billionaire.
- Epstein's email, with the subject line "bill," also stated his resignation from positions with "BG3 and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation."
- A spokesperson for Bill Gates vehemently denied the allegations, calling them "absolutely absurd and completely false" and suggesting Epstein's frustration over not having an ongoing relationship.
- Gates previously stated in 2021 that meeting Epstein to raise funds for global health was "a mistake."
- The email was among over 3 million documents released by the Department of Justice under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which became law in November.
