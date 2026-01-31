Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Bill Gates spokesperson blasts ‘absurd’ claims in Epstein files

Deputy AG says DOJ did not protect Trump as they release more redacted Epstein files
  • Jeffrey Epstein claimed in a 2013 email to himself that Bill Gates engaged in extramarital sex and that Epstein facilitated "illicit trysts" for the billionaire.
  • Epstein's email, with the subject line "bill," also stated his resignation from positions with "BG3 and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation."
  • A spokesperson for Bill Gates vehemently denied the allegations, calling them "absolutely absurd and completely false" and suggesting Epstein's frustration over not having an ongoing relationship.
  • Gates previously stated in 2021 that meeting Epstein to raise funds for global health was "a mistake."
  • The email was among over 3 million documents released by the Department of Justice under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which became law in November.
