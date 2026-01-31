Jeffrey Epstein note released by DOJ claimed Bill Gates had an extramarital affair

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jeffrey Epstein once claimed that Bill Gates — the billionaire businessman and philanthropist — engaged in extramarital sex, according to an email released by the Department of Justice on Friday.

Epstein made this claim in a 225-word email he sent to himself on July 18, 2013, with the subject line: “bill.”

A spokesperson for Gates vehemently denied the allegations made in the note.

“These claims are absolutely absurd and completely false,” the spokesperson told The Independent. “The only thing these documents demonstrate is Epstein’s frustration that he did not have an ongoing relationship with Gates and the lengths he would go to entrap and defame.”

In the email, the deceased pedophile financier wrote: “I have decided to resign my position effective immediately with BG3 and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.”

He wrote that, as an associate of Gates, he had been asked to do things that were “potentially over the line into the illegal.” He added that Gates and his then-wife, Melinda Gates, had been caught up in a “severe marital dispute” and that he had helped facilitate “illicit trysts” for the billionaire.

The couple announced their divorce in May 2021. That same year, Gates told PBS News that he had dinners with Epstein in the hopes of raising funds for global health. He described the meetings as “a mistake.”

The newly released email was one of more than 3 million documents released by the Department of Justice on Friday to comply with the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which was signed into law in November.

Among the newly released files are thousands of emails, court documents and photos, many of which reference high-profile individuals, such as President Donald Trump, former President Bill Clinton and Elon Musk. Being named in the files does not in and of itself constitute evidence of wrongdoing.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said the massive data dump complies with federal law and “marks the end of a very comprehensive” review process.