Shrapnel hits JD Vance’s motorcade as artillery shell explodes over highway
- A vehicle in Vice President JD Vance's motorcade was struck by shrapnel during a military parade in California Saturday.
- Several cars were hit when live ordnance was detonated over Interstate 5 in San Diego County, despite Governor Gavin Newsom's prior warnings about the dangers.
- Although no one was injured, the blast caused shrapnel to fall, damaging several vehicles, including a motorcycle from Vance's protection detail.
- Newsom criticized the federal government on social media, saying that President Donald Trump and Vance “put lives at risk to put on a show.”
- The California Highway Patrol also deemed the military exercise “unusual” and “concerning,” while Vance's communications director dismissed Newsom's safety concerns as overreactions to a routine exercise.