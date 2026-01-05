Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

JD Vance’s home targeted as cops find windows shattered

The home, in the Walnut Hills neighborhood, was unoccupied at the time, and Vance and his family were not in Ohio
The home, in the Walnut Hills neighborhood, was unoccupied at the time, and Vance and his family were not in Ohio (Drew Hallowell/Getty Images)
  • Vice President JD Vance’s home has been targeted in an early morning attack.
  • A suspect was arrested after Secret Service alerted Cincinnati police at 12:15 a.m. Monday after seeing someone “running eastbound” from Vance’s East Walnut Hills home.
  • Agents found several windows at Vance's home broken and detained the suspect after calling Cincinnati police to the scene.
  • Vance and his family were not at home during the incident, as they were out of town, authorities said.
  • Police are currently investigating whether Vance or his family were specifically targeted in the attack.
