JD Vance’s home targeted as cops find windows shattered
- Vice President JD Vance’s home has been targeted in an early morning attack.
- A suspect was arrested after Secret Service alerted Cincinnati police at 12:15 a.m. Monday after seeing someone “running eastbound” from Vance’s East Walnut Hills home.
- Agents found several windows at Vance's home broken and detained the suspect after calling Cincinnati police to the scene.
- Vance and his family were not at home during the incident, as they were out of town, authorities said.
- Police are currently investigating whether Vance or his family were specifically targeted in the attack.