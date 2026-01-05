JD Vance speaks out after home attacked by hammer-wielding suspect
- Vice President JD Vance has issued a statement after the windows of his Ohio home were broken in an early morning vandalism attack.
- The suspect, William DeFoor, was arrested early Monday after allegedly shattering several windows and damaging a car at Vance’s Cincinnati home.
- “I appreciate everyone's well wishes about the attack at our home. As far as I can tell, a crazy person tried to break in by hammering the windows. I'm grateful to the secret service and the Cincinnati police for responding quickly,” Vance wrote.
- “We weren't even home as we had returned already to DC. One request to the media: we try to protect our kids as much as possible from the realities of this life of public service,” he continued, “In that light, I am skeptical of the news value of plastering images of our home with holes in the windows.”
- Authorities are investigating whether the suspect was targeting Vance or his family, a federal law enforcement source told CNN.