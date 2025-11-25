Jay Slater’s mother fights back against online trolls as she outlines ‘Jay’s Law’
- Jay Slater's mother, Debbie Duncan, is campaigning for a new law, 'Jay's Law', to tackle online trolls targeting grieving families.
- The initiative follows the disappearance and death of her 19-year-old son, Jay Slater, in Tenerife last June.
- Ms Duncan discussed on Good Morning Britain how misinformation and conspiracy theories spread online during her search for Jay.
- She stated that while initial high-profile awareness was beneficial, the 'dark side of social media' quickly emerged.
- An official parliamentary petition for 'Jay's Law' has been launched and is supported by her local MP, Sarah Smith.