Jay Slater’s mother fights back against online trolls as she outlines ‘Jay’s Law’

Jay Slater's mother reveals plan for 'Jay's law' to tackle online trolls
  • Jay Slater's mother, Debbie Duncan, is campaigning for a new law, 'Jay's Law', to tackle online trolls targeting grieving families.
  • The initiative follows the disappearance and death of her 19-year-old son, Jay Slater, in Tenerife last June.
  • Ms Duncan discussed on Good Morning Britain how misinformation and conspiracy theories spread online during her search for Jay.
  • She stated that while initial high-profile awareness was beneficial, the 'dark side of social media' quickly emerged.
  • An official parliamentary petition for 'Jay's Law' has been launched and is supported by her local MP, Sarah Smith.
