Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Argentina president rocks out on stage despite country’s economic and political turmoil

Video Player Placeholder
Argentine President roars his way through a rock concert to promote his new book after $20bn bail out from America
  • Argentine President Javier Milei adopted a rock star persona, performing 1980s rock anthems at a book launch event in Buenos Aires.
  • The event, held at the Movistar Arena, was to promote his 14th book, "The Construction of the Miracle", ahead of national midterms on 26 October.
  • Milei's appearance comes amidst public discontent, economic hardship, and a scandal involving an ally, José Luis Espert, who withdrew from the election.
  • Argentina is facing high inflation and difficulties meeting debt payments, with Donald Trump recently providing an emergency bailout of up to $20 billion.
  • Watch the video in full above.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in