Argentina president rocks out on stage despite country’s economic and political turmoil
- Argentine President Javier Milei adopted a rock star persona, performing 1980s rock anthems at a book launch event in Buenos Aires.
- The event, held at the Movistar Arena, was to promote his 14th book, "The Construction of the Miracle", ahead of national midterms on 26 October.
- Milei's appearance comes amidst public discontent, economic hardship, and a scandal involving an ally, José Luis Espert, who withdrew from the election.
- Argentina is facing high inflation and difficulties meeting debt payments, with Donald Trump recently providing an emergency bailout of up to $20 billion.
