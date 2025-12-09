Moment powerful 7.5-magnitude earthquake hit Japan
- A powerful 7.5-magnitude earthquake struck Japan on Monday, 8 December, at approximately 11:15 pm.
- The quake occurred in the Pacific Ocean, about 50 miles off the coast of Aomori, on Japan’s main Honshu island.
- At least 33 people were injured as a result of the earthquake.
- Widespread tsunami warnings were issued, with waves reaching up to 70cm in several coastal communities.
- All tsunami alerts have since been lifted, and nuclear power plants in the northeastern region are undergoing urgent checks for any impact.