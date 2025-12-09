Watch moment 7.5-magnitude earthquake hits Japan

This is the moment a powerful 7.5-magnitude earthquake strike Japan.

The earthquake on Monday (8 December) injured at least 33 people and produced widespread tsunami warnings, with waves up to 70cm seen in several coastal communities.

All tsunami alerts have now been lifted, but nuclear power plants in the northeastern region are carrying out urgent checks for impacts from the quake, which struck at about 11.15pm in the Pacific Ocean around 50 miles off the coast of Aomori, the northernmost prefecture of Japan’s main Honshu island.