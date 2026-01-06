Magnitude 6.2 earthquake rocks western Japan amid strong aftershocks
- A powerful magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck western Japan on Tuesday morning, originating inland in Shimane prefecture at a depth of approximately 10km.
- The tremor rattled parts of Shimane and Tottori prefectures, with strong shaking felt in Matsue and other municipalities, but authorities confirmed no tsunami warning was issued.
- Several aftershocks followed the main quake, including a magnitude 5.1 tremor, and the shaking was felt as far as Osaka, prompting emergency alerts across western Japan.
- Train services on the Sanyo Shinkansen Line were temporarily suspended following the earthquake, which is the most powerful to hit Japan so far this year.
- This event follows a magnitude 7.5 earthquake in Aomori in December and the devastating magnitude 7.6 New Year’s Day quake on the Noto Peninsula that killed 698 people.