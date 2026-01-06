Strong shaking and aftershocks as magnitude-6.2 earthquake hits western Japan

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A powerful earthquake struck western Japan on Tuesday morning, rattling parts of Shimane and neighbouring Tottori prefectures, although authorities said it posed no tsunami threat.

The Japan Meteorological Agency reported that the tremor, initially measured at magnitude 6.2, originated inland in the western Shimane prefecture at a depth of roughly 10km. Strong shaking was felt in the prefectural capital of Matsue as well as in several nearby municipalities across the region, local media reported.

The Japan Times reported that there were several aftershocks as well following the major earthquake across Shimane and Tottori.

Officials confirmed that no tsunami warning was issued.

By late morning, the main tremor had been followed by six more earthquakes, including a magnitude 5.1 aftershock that produced lower-level strong shaking.

The Maritime Self-Defence Force said it would carry out inspections to assess any damage in the affected regions.

The tremors were felt well beyond the epicentral area, reaching cities such as Osaka, while emergency alerts were sent to mobile phones across a wide swathe of western Japan.

Television networks and local authorities issued early warnings, and footage circulating on social media showed earthquake alarms sounding over public loudspeakers in Shimane.

The magnitude 6.2 earthquake is the most powerful to strike Japan so far this year. It followed a magnitude 7.5 earthquake in Aomori prefecture in December that left several people injured, and the devastating magnitude 7.6 New Year’s Day quake in 2024 on the Noto Peninsula, which killed 698 people and caused extensive damage.

Train services on the Sanyo Shinkansen Line were temporarily suspended as well following the magnitude 6.2 earthquake on Tuesday.

Japan sits at the intersection of several tectonic plates, making it one of the most seismically active countries in the world.

After last month’s Aomori earthquake, authorities issued a megaquake advisory for the country’s northeastern coast. The advisory instructed residents to stay away from the coast but did not call for evacuations.