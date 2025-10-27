Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Japanese ambassador praises scouse dish as ‘boss scran’ during Liverpool trip

Japanese ambassador to UK embraces classic Scouse cuisine and slang
  • The Japanese ambassador to the UK, Hiroshi Suzuki, embraced Scouse cuisine and slang during his recent visit to Liverpool.
  • This marked his first formal visit to the Liverpool City Region since his appointment as ambassador in September.
  • Social media clips showed Ambassador Suzuki pouring a pint whilst wearing an Everton football shirt, commenting "That's sound bevvy, that!".
  • He also sampled traditional Scouse stew, exclaiming "That's boss scran", demonstrating his engagement with local culture.
  • Watch the video in full above.
