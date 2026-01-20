Another Tory sacked for ‘engaging’ with Reform
- Welsh Conservative politician James Evans has been dismissed from his shadow cabinet role and stripped of the party whip.
- The decision was made by Welsh Conservative leader Darren Millar following allegations that Mr Evans was engaging with representatives from the Reform party about a potential defection.
- Mr Millar stated that Mr Evans could not provide a 100 per cent commitment to the Conservative party, despite previously assuring him he had rejected an approach from Reform.
- Mr Evans, who represented Brecon and Radnorshire, previously served as the shadow cabinet secretary for health and social care in the Senedd.
- This incident follows other recent high-profile defections from the Conservative party to Reform UK, including Robert Jenrick and Andrew Rosindell.