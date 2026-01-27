Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Teen charged with causing death by dangerous driving after e-scooter crash

Jacob Calland, who died aged 14 while riding on the back of an e-scooter
Jacob Calland, who died aged 14 while riding on the back of an e-scooter (Carly Calland)
  • A 14-year-old boy has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving following a fatal e-scooter crash in Wythenshawe, Manchester, last March.
  • Jacob Calland, also 14, who was a passenger on the e-scooter, died from his injuries days after the collision with a car on 19 March last year.
  • The charged boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, also faces charges of causing death by driving unlicensed and causing death by driving uninsured.
  • Greater Manchester Police confirmed the charges on Tuesday.
  • He has been released on bail and is scheduled to appear at Manchester Youth Court on 24 February.
