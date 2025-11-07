Comcast eyes ITV media division in potential £1.6bn deal
- ITV has confirmed it is in early stage talks with Comcast, the owner of Sky, regarding a potential sale of its broadcasting arm.
- The proposed deal could value ITV's media and entertainment division, which includes its terrestrial TV channels and streaming service ITVX, at £1.6 billion.
- The discussions follow reports that emerged on Thursday about Comcast's interest in acquiring this part of the broadcaster.
- The sale would not encompass ITV Studios, the production arm responsible for popular shows such as I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! and Mr Bates vs The Post Office.
- ITV said that there is no guarantee regarding the terms of any possible sale or whether a final agreement will be reached.