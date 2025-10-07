The moment Italian mafia boss arrested by armed police after years on the run
- Leonardo Gesualdo, a Mafia boss and leader of The Foggia Society, was arrested by armed police in Foggia, Italy.
- Footage released by the Italian Ministry of Defence showed officers conducting a surprise raid on a residence where Gesualdo was found sleeping.
- During the arrest, Italian Carabinieri officers discovered a pistol with an erased serial number.
- Gesualdo had been a fugitive since 2020 and was previously sentenced in absentia to 12 years in prison for mafia-related activities.
- Watch the video in full above.