The moment Italian mafia boss arrested by armed police after years on the run

Mafia boss arrested by armed police in surprise raid
  • Leonardo Gesualdo, a Mafia boss and leader of The Foggia Society, was arrested by armed police in Foggia, Italy.
  • Footage released by the Italian Ministry of Defence showed officers conducting a surprise raid on a residence where Gesualdo was found sleeping.
  • During the arrest, Italian Carabinieri officers discovered a pistol with an erased serial number.
  • Gesualdo had been a fugitive since 2020 and was previously sentenced in absentia to 12 years in prison for mafia-related activities.
  • Watch the video in full above.
