Israel’s ‘reckless’ plan to expand settlements in the West Bank explained
- Pressure is mounting on Israel to abandon plans to expand settlements in the West Bank ahead of a meeting between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Donald Trump.
- Netanyahu has authorised measures that would simplify land purchases for Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank, granting Israel increased authority in an area Palestinians consider central to a future state.
- Eight US Democratic senators urged Donald Trump to oppose these settlements, arguing they contradict longstanding US policy and risk making a two-state solution unattainable.
- Donald Trump has stated his opposition to annexation, with a White House official reiterating that a stable West Bank is crucial for Israel's security and regional peace.
- The UK has "strongly condemned" Israel's decision, calling for its immediate reversal, stating that unilateral changes to Palestine's make-up are unacceptable and violate international law.
