Israel strikes Gaza as both sides accuse each other of breaching ceasefire
- Israeli forces conducted strikes in Gaza on Sunday, with Israel and Hamas trading blame over alleged violations of the US-brokered ceasefire.
- Israeli military officials accused Hamas of "multiple attacks" including RPG and sniper fire against troops in Rafah, which they described as a "bold violation" of the ceasefire.
- Gaza residents and health authorities reported at least 11 fatalities from Israeli airstrikes and tank fire, with further reports of nine deaths from strikes in Nuseirat and al-Zawaida.
- Hamas denied violating the ceasefire, asserting its commitment to the agreement and rejecting US State Department claims of an "imminent attack" as false and aligned with Israeli propaganda.
- The ceasefire remains strained by the delayed return of deceased hostages and Israel's decision to keep the Rafah crossing closed.