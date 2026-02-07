Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Isis affiliate claims responsibility for Pakistan mosque suicide bombing

An Isis affiliate has claimed responsibility for the bomb attack (Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)
  • A suicide bombing at a Shia mosque on the outskirts of Islamabad, Pakistan, resulted in the deaths of at least 31 people and wounded over 170 others.
  • The regional affiliate of the militant group Isis claimed responsibility for the attack, which occurred amidst a surge in militant assaults across Pakistan.
  • The bomber detonated the device after being challenged by guards as he attempted to enter the Khadija Al-Kubra mosque compound.
  • Authorities have since arrested several suspects, including the bomber's brother and mother, during overnight raids in Islamabad and northwestern Pakistan.
  • This incident marks the deadliest suicide bombing in Islamabad in over a decade, underscoring the ongoing sectarian violence targeting Shia minorities in the country.
