Suicide bomber kills at least 31 at mosque in Pakistan’s capital Islamabad
- A suicide bombing at a Shi'ite Muslim mosque in Islamabad, Pakistan, during Friday prayers, resulted in the deaths of at least 31 people and left nearly 170 wounded.
- The attack took place at the Khadija Tul Kubra Imambargah, situated in a semi-urban area on the outskirts of the capital.
- Police officials reported that the attacker detonated the bomb after being intercepted at the mosque's entrance.
- Images from the scene showed bloodied bodies and debris, with many injured receiving assistance in the mosque gardens.
- Although bombings are rare in Islamabad, Pakistan has seen an increase in militancy, with Shi'ite minorities frequently targeted in sectarian violence.
