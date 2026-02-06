Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Suicide bomber kills at least 31 at mosque in Pakistan’s capital Islamabad

At least 31 killed and over 169 injured in Islamabad explosion
  • A suicide bombing at a Shi'ite Muslim mosque in Islamabad, Pakistan, during Friday prayers, resulted in the deaths of at least 31 people and left nearly 170 wounded.
  • The attack took place at the Khadija Tul Kubra Imambargah, situated in a semi-urban area on the outskirts of the capital.
  • Police officials reported that the attacker detonated the bomb after being intercepted at the mosque's entrance.
  • Images from the scene showed bloodied bodies and debris, with many injured receiving assistance in the mosque gardens.
  • Although bombings are rare in Islamabad, Pakistan has seen an increase in militancy, with Shi'ite minorities frequently targeted in sectarian violence.
