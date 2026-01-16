Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Is X down right now? Major Twitter outage leaves users with blank screen

Elon Musk’s X restricts Grok photo editing amid concerns about sexualised images
  • X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, suffered a significant global outage, leaving users worldwide unable to access the social media service.
  • Instead of their usual feeds, visitors to both the website and mobile applications were met with a blank screen.
  • It appears to be a more severe issue than previous disruptions where the site would load but display no posts.
  • Reports of problems surged around 3pm BST (10am Eastern Time), according to tracking website Down Detector, which showed a huge spike in user complaints.
  • The disruption appeared to be widespread, affecting users across the globe and impacting all methods of accessing the platform, from desktop browsers to mobile apps.
