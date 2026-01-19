Hacked Iranian state TV broadcasts anti-government message from exiled prince
- Iranian state television was hacked on Sunday (18 January), broadcasting a video supporting anti-government protests in the country.
- The sequence featured a message from exiled Crown Prince of Iran Reza Pahlavi.
- Graphics in Farsi read “America is with you” and urged military personnel to protect citizens rather than side with “killers of the people”.
- It was not immediately clear who was responsible for the apparent hacking.
- The incident occurred amidst nationwide protests in Iran, ongoing since late December, driven by economic hardship and public anger against the ruling clerical establishment, marking some of the most significant unrest since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.