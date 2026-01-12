Tehran issues fiery response after Trump threatens to strike Iran
- US President Donald Trump has threatened military action against Iran, including cyber-attacks and direct strikes, if the crackdown on anti-government protests continues.
- Iran's foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, stated the country is 'ready for war but also for dialogue' and indicated a willingness to negotiate with the US.
- Human rights groups report at least 544 deaths and over 10,000 arrests in Iran during clashes between demonstrators and security forces.
- Footage has emerged showing numerous body bags in a Tehran forensic facility, with eyewitness accounts describing widespread violence and a 'war zone' in the capital.
- The Iranian foreign minister announced that internet service would be restored, while China has opposed interference in Iran's internal affairs, and the UK government has not committed to supporting US intervention.