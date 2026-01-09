Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Internet blackout in Iran as mass protests escalate

Crowds take to streets across Iran after call to defy regime
  • Massive protests, including buildings set ablaze and an internet blackout, swept across Iran on Thursday evening, marking a significant escalation of unrest.
  • The demonstrations, now in their 12th consecutive day, challenge Iran's clerical leadership, driven by widespread anger over the ailing economy and appeals from exiled crown prince Reza Pahlavi.
  • Protesters in cities like Tehran, Mashhad, and Isfahan chanted slogans such as 'Death to the dictator' and 'Death to the Islamic Republic,' with many businesses observing a general strike.
  • Human rights groups report at least 41 fatalities and over 2,270 detentions as the unrest has spread to more than 100 cities and towns across all 31 Iranian provinces.
  • The internet outage was attributed to Iranian government interference, while international figures, including US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, voiced concerns over the situation.
