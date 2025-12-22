Grim conditions faced by British couple held in notorious Iran prison
- British couple Lindsay and Craig Foreman are being held in Tehran's notorious Evin prison on spying charges, which they deny, after being arrested during a round-the-world motorcycle tour nearly a year ago.
- Their son, Joe Bennett, described their dire living conditions, including eating only rice and gristle, significant weight loss, and an overcrowded, dirty cell with rats.
- Mr Bennett expressed frustration with the UK government's handling of the case, feeling there is a "stalemate" between the UK and Iranian authorities.
- The couple, both in their 50s, previously went on hunger strike in November, feeling let down by the UK government, and are still awaiting sentencing after a two-month delay.
- The Foreign Office is providing consular assistance and has raised the case with Iranian authorities, while warning all British nationals against travel to Iran due to arrest risks.