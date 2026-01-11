Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Iranian embassy flag torn down during London protest

Protester tears down flag at Iranian Embassy
  • A protester scaled the Iranian embassy in London on Saturday, replacing the current Iranian flag with the pre-Islamic revolution lion and sun flag.
  • Footage shows the man climbing the building and tearing down the existing flag before hoisting the opposition symbol.
  • The pre-Islamic revolution flag is often used by opposition groups within the country.
  • The incident occurred during a demonstration in Kensington, attended by 500 to 1,000 people supporting protesters in Iran.
  • The Iranian embassy later confirmed on X that their flag had been restored, stating, 'Iran’s flag is flying high.'
