Iranian embassy flag torn down during London protest
- A protester scaled the Iranian embassy in London on Saturday, replacing the current Iranian flag with the pre-Islamic revolution lion and sun flag.
- Footage shows the man climbing the building and tearing down the existing flag before hoisting the opposition symbol.
- The pre-Islamic revolution flag is often used by opposition groups within the country.
- The incident occurred during a demonstration in Kensington, attended by 500 to 1,000 people supporting protesters in Iran.
- The Iranian embassy later confirmed on X that their flag had been restored, stating, 'Iran’s flag is flying high.'