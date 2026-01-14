Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

How Iran’s currency crashed and why things are unlikely to improve

Iran state TV offers first official acknowledgement of high protester death toll
  • A severe currency crash in Iran late last month triggered widespread protests, which have since seen over 2,400 demonstrators killed in a government crackdown.
  • The Iranian rial's value has plummeted dramatically, falling from approximately 42,000 to over 1.1 million against the US dollar, rendering purchasing power almost non-existent when buying goods from outside the country.
  • Iran is experiencing near-unfathomable inflation, which surged to 48.6 per cent by October, significantly eroding citizens' savings and ability to afford basic necessities.
  • Experts attribute the economic collapse to a combination of alleged widespread corruption, stringent international sanctions, and a five-year drought impacting food production.
  • Analysts suggest there is no clear path to economic stability for Iran, as the currency is considered practically worthless in global markets due to internal instability and political isolation.
