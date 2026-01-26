Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Officials have approved an interstate highway being named after Trump

Tim Walz urges Trump to remove ICE agents from Minneapolis
  • South Carolina officials have given approval to a bill proposing to name an expansion of Interstate 73 the "President Donald J. Trump Highway.”
  • State Rep. Heather Ammons Crawford filed the bill, crediting Trump for securing the federal permit for the highway during his first administration.
  • The proposed I-73 expansion to Myrtle Beach aims to enhance hurricane evacuation efforts and is projected to bring substantial economic benefits to Horry County.
  • The initiative has garnered strong support from various local leaders, including Congressman Russell Fry and Lieutenant Governor Pamela Evette.
  • This move follows other recent instances of public spaces being named after Donald Trump, such as a road in Palm Beach, Florida, and the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in