Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Will the Bank of England cut interest rates today?

What is inflation? | Decomplicated
  • The Bank of England is set to hold its first interest rate vote of 2026 on Thursday, with a decision to maintain rates widely anticipated.
  • This follows December's rate cut to 3.75 per cent, which was the fourth reduction in 2025 as the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) adopted a cautious approach.
  • The MPC is balancing persistent inflation, sluggish economic growth, high wages, and increasing unemployment.
  • An unexpected rise in inflation to 3.4 per cent last month makes further rate cuts unlikely without new data confirming a downward trend.
  • Higher interest rates typically lead to increased mortgage repayments for those not on fixed deals, but also offer better savings rates for consumers.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in