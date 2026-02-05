Interest rates live: Bank of England expected to hold in first vote of 2026 after inflation rises
Today’s interest rate announcement comes as CPI rates rose to 3.4 per cent in December
The Bank of England will hold its first vote on interest rates of 2026 on Thursday, with a hold widely expected following December’s rate cut to 3.75 per cent.
December’s cut marked a fourth lowering in 2025, as the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) opted for a slow and cautious approach, as they attempt to balance lingering inflation, slow growth in the economy, high wages and rising unemployment.
The nine MPC members are likely to be split on the best course of action, but a rate hold is seen as the most likely outcome, with markets pricing in perhaps only two more rate cuts across this year.
Inflation rose unexpectedly to 3.4 per cent last month, meaning that without further data confirming a move back in the opposite direction, it is unlikely rates will be slashed further. However, consumers were given a small sigh of relief with recent news that grocery inflation has eased slightly of late.
Higher interest rates can mean higher mortgage repayments for those not on fixed deals – but also gives better savings rates for people with cash in their banks and building societies.
Bank of England set for first vote of 2026 on interest rates
Good morning all and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the run-up to the Bank of England’s first interest rates vote of 2026.
We had four cuts last year, bringing the base rate down to 3.75 per cent - good news for those renewing their mortgage deals after a couple of years at much higher levels, but not such good news for savers seeking higher returns on their cash.
All the details coming up, plus the reaction after the vote itself.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks