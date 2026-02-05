Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Bank of England makes interest rate decision – what it means for you

Interest rates are being held at 3.75%
Interest rates are being held at 3.75% (John Walton/PA)
  • The Bank of England has maintained interest rates at 3.75 per cent following its first vote of 2026.
  • This decision follows a rate cut in December 2025, which was the fourth reduction that year.
  • The Monetary Policy Committee is adopting a cautious strategy to balance persistent inflation, sluggish economic growth, high wages, and increasing unemployment.
  • Inflation unexpectedly increased to 3.4 per cent last month, although grocery inflation has shown signs of easing.
  • While higher interest rates can lead to increased mortgage repayments for some, they also offer improved savings rates for others.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in