Instagram outage affects thousands of users in US
- Instagram services have been restored following a brief outage that impacted thousands of users across the United States.
- Monitoring site Downdetector reported a rapid increase in outage reports starting around 8 pm ET.
- At its peak, over 10,000 users were unable to access the platform, according to Downdetector's data.
- The majority of reported issues were related to Instagram's website rather than its mobile application.
- Users took to other platforms like X to share error messages and express frustration during the service disruption.
