UK inflation falls by more than expected
- UK inflation, as measured by the Consumer Prices Index (CPI), eased further than expected in November, falling to 3.2 per cent.
- This figure is a decrease from 3.6 per cent in October and marks the lowest annual inflation rate since March.
- The primary driver for the fall in inflation was a dip in food prices, notably for items such as cakes, biscuits, breakfast cereals, and tobacco.
- Rising hotel prices partially offset the overall decline in inflation during the month.
- Although prices across the UK are still increasing, they are doing so at a slower rate, with economists anticipating a continued downward trend.