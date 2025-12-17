Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

UK inflation falls by more than expected

What is inflation? | Decomplicated
  • UK inflation, as measured by the Consumer Prices Index (CPI), eased further than expected in November, falling to 3.2 per cent.
  • This figure is a decrease from 3.6 per cent in October and marks the lowest annual inflation rate since March.
  • The primary driver for the fall in inflation was a dip in food prices, notably for items such as cakes, biscuits, breakfast cereals, and tobacco.
  • Rising hotel prices partially offset the overall decline in inflation during the month.
  • Although prices across the UK are still increasing, they are doing so at a slower rate, with economists anticipating a continued downward trend.
