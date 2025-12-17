Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Liveupdated

Inflation set to fall after supermarket prices ease in boost for consumers – latest

Economists predict falling food prices will help drag inflation down

Karl Matchett
Wednesday 17 December 2025 01:57 EST
Comments
Rachel Reeves admits too many leaks were ‘very damaging’ for Budget

Inflation is expected to have eased further last month after a dip in food costs helped offset a jump in hotel prices.

Economists expect the rate of Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation to have fallen to 3.5 per cent in November, from 3.6 per cent in October when figures are announced on Wednesday morning.

This would mean prices across the UK are continuing to rise, but at a slower rate than before. Inflation remained elevated throughout the summer, but October marked a turning point with the CPI rate dropping for the first time in five months.

Economists think that slightly lower prices in supermarkets will have helped inflation cool further last month.

Rob Wood and Elliott Jordan-Doak, economists for Pantheon Macroeconomics, said that “food prices falling month-on-month” will help “drag inflation down” in November.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in