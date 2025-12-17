Inflation set to fall after supermarket prices ease in boost for consumers – latest
Economists predict falling food prices will help drag inflation down
Inflation is expected to have eased further last month after a dip in food costs helped offset a jump in hotel prices.
Economists expect the rate of Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation to have fallen to 3.5 per cent in November, from 3.6 per cent in October when figures are announced on Wednesday morning.
This would mean prices across the UK are continuing to rise, but at a slower rate than before. Inflation remained elevated throughout the summer, but October marked a turning point with the CPI rate dropping for the first time in five months.
Economists think that slightly lower prices in supermarkets will have helped inflation cool further last month.
Rob Wood and Elliott Jordan-Doak, economists for Pantheon Macroeconomics, said that “food prices falling month-on-month” will help “drag inflation down” in November.
