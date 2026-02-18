Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Why food prices could rise again despite inflation falling

  • UK inflation fell to 3 per cent in January, marking its lowest level since March last year and a significant drop from 3.4 per cent in December.
  • Food inflation saw a substantial decrease from 4.5 per cent to 3.6 per cent, providing some relief for households struggling with the cost of living.
  • Some economists predict that the inflation rate could reach the Bank of England’s 2 per cent target as early as April.
  • However, experts warn that this recent drop in inflation may be short-lived due to new pressures on retailers, including rising labour costs and increased regulatory burdens.
  • Retailers are currently absorbing higher costs, but thin margins and upcoming government changes, such as minimum wage increases and employer's National Insurance contributions, threaten to push prices back up.
