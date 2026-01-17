Charity calls out ‘ridiculous’ compensation for victims of unethical medical research
- The Hepatitis C Trust has voiced "profound concerns" over the proposed compensation for victims of unethical medical research within the infected blood scandal.
- The charity considers the suggested payouts, including a £15,000 or revised £25,000 one-off payment, to be "wholly inadequate" for those subjected to experiments.
- This particularly impacts children with haemophilia at Lord Mayor’s Treloar’s College in the 1970s and 1980s, who were unknowingly experimented on by NHS clinicians.
- A May 2024 inquiry report highlighted that these children were treated as "objects for research" and given "multiple, riskier" treatments, with many subsequently dying.
- Additional concerns have been raised regarding the ongoing delays in potential criminal investigations into the scandal, with no clear timeline from the National Police Chiefs’ Council.