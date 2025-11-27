Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Scientist sobs after discovering rare flower in jungle following 13-year-hunt

Scientist becomes emotional after finding rare flower after 13-year search
  • A rare Rafflesia hasseltii flower was discovered in the Sumatra rainforest, Indonesia, following a 13-year search.
  • The find was made on 20 November 2025 by a research team, which included Dr Chris Thorogood, an associate professor from the University of Oxford.
  • This extremely rare plant species had not been sighted in the wild for over a decade, highlighting the significance of its rediscovery.
  • Indonesian flower hunter Septian “Deki” Andrikithat, a member of the expedition, was overcome with emotion upon locating the elusive bloom.
  • Dr Thorogood expressed immense joy and described himself as "the luckiest guy alive" after the successful overnight trek.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in