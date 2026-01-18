Moment Indonesian plane carrying 11 people lost contact
- An Indonesian plane carrying 11 people lost contact on Saturday, 17 January, while en route to Makassar.
- The surveillance aircraft, belonging to the Indonesian Ministry of Marine Affairs and Fisheries, had departed from Yogyakarta province.
- Flightradar24 indicated the last signal was received approximately 20 km northeast of Makassar Airport.
- The flight tracker’s coverage was limited due to the plane's low altitude over the ocean.
- Rescuers discovered debris scattered over a mountainside in South Sulawesi province on Sunday morning.