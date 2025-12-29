Rescuers comb wreckage after Indonesian tour boat sinking kills football coach
- Wreckage of a sunken tourist boat was discovered off the coast of Indonesia during a search for Spanish football coach Fernando Martin and his family.
- The vessel, carrying 11 people, sank overnight on Saturday, 27 December, near Padar Island in Komodo National Park.
- The incident occurred after the boat suffered an engine failure during a trip.
- Rescuers found debris from the vessel, including a gas cylinder and fragments of the hull.
- Fernando Martín, a coach with La Liga side Valencia CF, has been confirmed dead along with three members of his family.