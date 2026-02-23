Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

India postpones high-stakes US trade talks indefinitely. Here’s why

US press secretary claims Trump has secured 'great trade deal' with India
  • India has postponed a high-stakes trade mission to the US, which was due to begin on Monday, following a US Supreme Court ruling.
  • The Supreme Court found that key elements of Donald Trump's tariff programme were improperly imposed under emergency powers.
  • The visit to Washington has been deferred indefinitely to allow both countries to assess the implications of the court's decision on their emerging trade deal.
  • Donald Trump has since announced a new global tariff regime, initially at 10 per cent and later raised to 15 per cent, under alternative powers.
  • The ruling has cast doubt on the legal basis for various duties introduced during Trump's administration and unsettled trade negotiations with other nations, including China.
