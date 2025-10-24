Indian president’s helicopter sinks after landing in freshly poured concrete
- The Indian President Droupadi Murmu's helicopter landed on a newly constructed helipad in Pramadom, India, on Wednesday.
- The aircraft's wheels began to sink into the freshly poured concrete, which had not yet set.
- Emergency services, including firefighters and police officers, tried to push the helicopter off the soft concrete - but to no avail.
- The temporary helipad was built after the President's original landing site was changed due to poor weather. It was later manually removed and no injuries were reported.