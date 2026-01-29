Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Concerns for Imran Khan’s eyesight as he is rushed from prison to hospital

  • Former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan was transferred from prison to a hospital for medical treatment, prompting serious concerns from his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party.
  • PTI stated that the transfer occurred without prior notification to Khan's family, legal counsel, or political representatives, raising questions about transparency.
  • The party warned that Khan faces a high risk of permanent vision loss due to an untreated eye condition, central retinal vein occlusion, if not promptly and properly addressed.
  • Khan, 73, has been incarcerated since August 2023, serving multiple sentences for corruption and leaking state secrets, convictions he claims are politically motivated.
  • PTI alleges that authorities have denied Khan access to his legal team and personal physicians for months, leading to human rights concerns and calls for independent specialist care.
