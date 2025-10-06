Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent

Officials blame Corey Lewandowski for the slow pace of immigration arrests

Protesters clash with law enforcement at Portland ICE building
  • Officials are reportedly frustrated with the slow pace of immigration arrests and detentions, despite the Trump administration providing ICE with an unprecedented $45 billion in new funding.
  • Despite the funding, the average number of migrants in custody has barely increased, and arrests have fallen by 11 percent since June, though overall deportations have tripled since January.
  • Reasons cited for the slow expansion include a Homeland Security policy requiring Secretary Kristi Noem's personal approval for contracts over $100,000 and the influence of DHS advisor Corey Lewandowski.
  • Lewandowski has prioritized agreements with Republican-led states like Louisiana and Florida to house detainees in state facilities, rather than typically lower-cost private ones, defending this as securing fairer agreements.
  • The administration's goal to expand the detention network to over 100,000 beds and hire 10,000 more officers faces challenges, with existing facilities already experiencing overcrowding, poor conditions, and a rise in detainee deaths.
