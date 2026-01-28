Rep. Ilhan Omar targeted in attack during town hall meeting
- A man was tackled to the ground and detained after spraying “a substance” at Rep. Ilhan Omar.
- The incident occurred during a town hall event in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Tuesday evening, video footage shows.
- Omar, a Minnesota Democrat who is frequently singled out for derision by President Donald Trump, was addressing a crowded room when the incident occurred.
- After she criticized the president's immigration crackdown in her state and called on DHS Secretary Kristi Noem to resign, a man near the front rushed to the lectern and sprayed her with an unknown material.
- Omar seemed to resist efforts to move her offstage to safety, returning to the microphone to say, “We’re going to keep talking… Please don’t let them have a show.”