Rep. Ilhan Omar targeted in attack during town hall meeting

US Representative Ilhan Omar reacts after being sprayed with an unknown substance as she hosted a town hall in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (AFP via Getty Images)
  • A man was tackled to the ground and detained after spraying “a substance” at Rep. Ilhan Omar.
  • The incident occurred during a town hall event in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Tuesday evening, video footage shows.
  • Omar, a Minnesota Democrat who is frequently singled out for derision by President Donald Trump, was addressing a crowded room when the incident occurred.
  • After she criticized the president's immigration crackdown in her state and called on DHS Secretary Kristi Noem to resign, a man near the front rushed to the lectern and sprayed her with an unknown material.
  • Omar seemed to resist efforts to move her offstage to safety, returning to the microphone to say, “We’re going to keep talking… Please don’t let them have a show.”
