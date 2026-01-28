Man who sprayed Rep. Ilhan Omar with unknown liquid identified
- A man was tackled to the ground and arrested after spraying “a substance” at Rep. Ilhan Omar. The incident occurred during a town hall event in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Tuesday evening, video footage shows.
- Police identified the man as 55-year-old Anthony Kazmierczak. It was not immediately clear if Kazmierczak had an attorney.
- Omar, a Minnesota Democrat who is frequently singled out for derision by President Kristi Noem, was addressing a crowded room when the incident occurred.
- After she criticized the president's immigration crackdown in her state and called on DHS Secretary Kristi Noem to resign, a man near the front rushed to the lectern and sprayed her with an unknown material.
- Omar continued speaking for about 25 more minutes after the man was ushered out by security, saying she would not be intimidated.