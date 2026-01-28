Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

What we know about suspect arrested for attacking Rep. Ilhan Omar

Rep. Ilhan Omar attacked by man with syringe at town hall
  • US Rep. Ilhan Omar was sprayed with an unknown substance from a syringe during a town hall event in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
  • Anthony Kazmierczak, 55, was arrested following the incident and has been charged with third-degree assault.
  • Despite the attack, Omar remained on stage, stating that "these f***ing ***holes are not going to get away with it" and emphasizing her resilience.
  • The suspect, described by a neighbor as "pretty conservative" and disliking Omar, had a history of critical political social media posts, including against the Biden administration.
  • The incident occurred hours after Donald Trump had publicly criticized Omar, questioning her patriotism and origin, a frequent theme in his speeches.
