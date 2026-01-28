What we know about suspect arrested for attacking Rep. Ilhan Omar
- US Rep. Ilhan Omar was sprayed with an unknown substance from a syringe during a town hall event in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
- Anthony Kazmierczak, 55, was arrested following the incident and has been charged with third-degree assault.
- Despite the attack, Omar remained on stage, stating that "these f***ing ***holes are not going to get away with it" and emphasizing her resilience.
- The suspect, described by a neighbor as "pretty conservative" and disliking Omar, had a history of critical political social media posts, including against the Biden administration.
- The incident occurred hours after Donald Trump had publicly criticized Omar, questioning her patriotism and origin, a frequent theme in his speeches.