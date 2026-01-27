Idris Elba fined for speeding offence just weeks after knighthood
- Sir Idris Elba has been convicted and fined for exceeding the speed limit on his BMW moped in central London.
- The acclaimed actor, who was knighted in the New Year honours list, was caught travelling at 28mph in a 20mph zone on Chelsea Embankment last June.
- He received a £147 fine, three penalty points on his licence, and was ordered to pay £110 in costs and a £59 victim surcharge.
- Elba admitted to being the rider but contended he never received a fixed penalty notice, which would have allowed him to resolve the matter out of court.
- His lawyers stated he would have accepted the fixed penalty, and the prosecution was handled through a private Single Justice Procedure at Westminster Magistrates’ Court.