Idris Elba knighted in New Year Honours following campaign against youth violence

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Idris Elba, the acclaimed star of Luther and The Wire, has been recognised in the New Year Honours, receiving a knighthood for his dedicated services to young people.

The 53-year-old actor has long been a vocal advocate for youth empowerment and a prominent campaigner against knife crime, leveraging his platform to drive significant social change.

Sir Idris is the driving force behind several impactful initiatives, including Don’t Stop Your Future (DSYF), which collaborates with grassroots community organisations to combat knife crime.

Alongside his wife, Sabrina Dhowre Elba, he co-founded the Elba Hope Foundation, an international grant-making charity committed to investing in projects that foster "empowerment through education, economic opportunity, and entrepreneurship."

Reflecting on the honour, Sir Idris stated: "I receive this honour on behalf of the many young people whose talent, ambition and resilience has driven the work of the Elba Hope Foundation.

“I hope we can do more to draw attention to the importance of sustained, practical support for young people and to the responsibility we all share to help them find an alternative to violence."

open image in gallery Idris Elba co-founded the Elba Hope Foundation alongside his wife, Sabrina Dhowre Elba ( Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

In 2024, his commitment to tackling youth violence intensified as he publicly called for an immediate ban on machetes and so-called zombie knives.

This advocacy led to a meeting with Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer to launch a new anti-knife crime coalition.

He also engaged with both Sir Keir and the King during the BBC documentary Idris Elba: Our Knife Crime Crisis, an hour-long programme where he explored the root causes of the upward trend in knife crime through conversations with young offenders, bereaved families, youth workers, and police.

A ban on the sale of zombie-style knives has been in effect in parts of the UK since August 2016, with a more comprehensive ban introduced in September 2024.

Further expanding his philanthropic reach, Sir Idris’s foundation partnered with The Prince’s Trust in 2024 to launch Creative Futures.

This project offers free courses designed to equip young people with the skills and confidence needed to pursue careers, training, or entrepreneurship within the creative industries.

This collaboration holds personal significance for the London-born actor, who himself received support from The Prince’s Trust during his teenage years and has maintained a close relationship with the charity throughout his career.

The courses are specifically aimed at young people not currently in work, education, or training, providing pathways into fields such as music, theatre, and the arts.

Beyond his extensive humanitarian work, Sir Idris boasts a distinguished acting career, celebrated for roles such as DCI John Luther, Stringer Bell in The Wire, and his portrayal of Nelson Mandela in Mandela: Long Walk To Freedom.

He has also lent his voice to characters like Knuckles The Echidna in the Sonic The Hedgehog films and appeared in major franchises, including the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Heimdall and the DC Extended Universe as Bloodsport.

His creative endeavours extend to directing, with his debut Yardie in 2018, and a successful career as a DJ under the moniker DJ Big Driis or Idris, alongside his work as an R&B singer.