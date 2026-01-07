Woman fatally shot by ICE during Minneapolis raids
- A woman was fatally shot by a federal immigration agent during a standoff in Minneapolis Wednesday, sparking protests as angry residents descended on the crime scene.
- An ICE agent shot the woman after she tried to run over officers during an immigration crackdown in the city, authorities alleged.
- A bullet hole could be seen in a car windshield after the shooting at around 10:30 a.m. It happened after 2,000 federal agents were sent to Minneapolis to assist in immigration operations.
- Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said he was outraged by the shooting and demanded ICE's immediate departure, stating their presence was causing “chaos” in the city.
- The shooting prompted protests in the vicinity, where federal agents were reportedly seen deploying chemical irritants against demonstrators.