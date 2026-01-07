Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Woman fatally shot by ICE during Minneapolis raids

A witness to the shooting told Minnesota Public Radio, she saw an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent shoot a woman several times through her car windshield
A witness to the shooting told Minnesota Public Radio, she saw an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent shoot a woman several times through her car windshield (AP)
  • A woman was fatally shot by a federal immigration agent during a standoff in Minneapolis Wednesday, sparking protests as angry residents descended on the crime scene.
  • An ICE agent shot the woman after she tried to run over officers during an immigration crackdown in the city, authorities alleged.
  • A bullet hole could be seen in a car windshield after the shooting at around 10:30 a.m. It happened after 2,000 federal agents were sent to Minneapolis to assist in immigration operations.
  • Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said he was outraged by the shooting and demanded ICE's immediate departure, stating their presence was causing “chaos” in the city.
  • The shooting prompted protests in the vicinity, where federal agents were reportedly seen deploying chemical irritants against demonstrators.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in