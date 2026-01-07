ICE officer ‘recklessly’ shot driver in Minneapolis, mayor says
- Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has accused an ICE officer of “recklessly using power” in a fatal shooting that left a woman dead Wednesday.
- The woman was shot in the head inside her car after authorities say she used her vehicle to block agents during a large-scale deportation operation.
- The Department of Homeland Security claimed the officer fired “defensive shots” as the woman tried to run over officers, labelling it “an act of domestic terrorism.”
- “Having seen the video myself, I want to tell everybody directly – that is bulls***,” Mayor Frey said during a press conference. “This was an agent recklessly using power, resulting in somebody dying.”
- Protests have broken out as unverified online videos appeared to show the woman struggling to navigate her vehicle slowly before the officer fired multiple shots, leading to her crashing into a telephone pole.